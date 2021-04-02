Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Market Capitalization Achieves $94.70 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 29.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 40.6% higher against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $94.70 million and $1.72 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00066847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00286893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00091862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.82 or 0.00736586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00029184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010014 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Token Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

