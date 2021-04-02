Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,477 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.29% of Encore Capital Group worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECPG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $49.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $382.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

