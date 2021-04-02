Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE DAVA traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $84.34. The stock had a trading volume of 102,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.98. Endava has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endava will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Endava by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,353,000 after acquiring an additional 147,776 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Endava by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,869,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,495,000 after purchasing an additional 89,406 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Endava by 11.9% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,130,000 after purchasing an additional 153,744 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 831,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,831,000 after buying an additional 81,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 774,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,437,000 after buying an additional 527,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.11.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

