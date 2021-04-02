Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 77.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $196.03 million and $380.64 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 138.5% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.92 or 0.00406843 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001379 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005566 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00024994 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.98 or 0.00126614 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.55 or 0.05034901 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

