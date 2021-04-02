Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Short Interest Update

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the February 28th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

ENIA opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Enel Américas has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $8.94.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENIA. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its position in Enel Américas by 407,467.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,521,726,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,352,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enel Américas by 455.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,703,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,836 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Enel Américas during the third quarter valued at about $7,186,000. Ashmore Group plc boosted its position in Enel Américas by 100.7% during the third quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 2,006,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after buying an additional 1,006,927 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enel Américas by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after buying an additional 382,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

