Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

ENLAY stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

