Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.84

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.84 and traded as high as C$8.49. Enerflex shares last traded at C$8.46, with a volume of 200,445 shares trading hands.

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.84. The company has a market cap of C$758.68 million and a PE ratio of 8.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

About Enerflex (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.