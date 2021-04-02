Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,827 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Energizer worth $19,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,962 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ENR stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

