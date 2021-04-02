Energo (TSL) 1-Day Volume Tops $10,804.00

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Energo has a market cap of $412,576.03 and approximately $10,804.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energo has traded 94.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00052640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,119.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.00666638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00069755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028242 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

