Energycoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $221.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Energycoin has a market cap of $366,624.41 and $221.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energycoin has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00021550 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00016915 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009991 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

