Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 39,041 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.8% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.