Enigma Price Hits $0.17 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Enigma has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $2.31 million and $4.95 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.90 or 0.00413666 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005589 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00024228 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.51 or 0.05152102 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.