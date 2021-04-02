Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA lowered its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises about 6.7% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,450 shares of company stock valued at $27,923,937. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $162.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,069. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.20 and its 200 day moving average is $146.82. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 127.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

