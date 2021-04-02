EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Short Interest Up 36.4% in March

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,600 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPO opened at $85.46 on Friday. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.74.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

NPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

