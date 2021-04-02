Enzyme Trading Up 19.8% Over Last Week (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for about $99.74 or 0.00167482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $178.81 million and $7.78 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00054522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 791.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.75 or 0.00681328 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00070404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028674 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,723 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

