EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of EOG opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.88 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after purchasing an additional 800,986 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $201,217,000 after purchasing an additional 210,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

