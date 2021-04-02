EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $262,363.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00066868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00295228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.38 or 0.00764139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00089825 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010050 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

