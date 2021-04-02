EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,582 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,456,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 255,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,907,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average is $67.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

