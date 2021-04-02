EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 682 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $585.35.

Netflix stock opened at $539.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.51 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $528.95 and a 200-day moving average of $514.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

