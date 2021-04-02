EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $585.35.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $539.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.91 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.51 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

