Epic Cash 24-Hour Volume Reaches $110,188.00 (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Epic Cash has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $110,188.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Epic Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Epic Cash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00051763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,175.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00662191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00069789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash (CRYPTO:EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 10,913,808 coins. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Epic Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Epic Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.