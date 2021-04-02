Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Sold by MPM Oncology Impact Management LP

MPM Oncology Impact Management LP reduced its holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,331,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 523,203 shares during the quarter. Epizyme comprises 4.3% of MPM Oncology Impact Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP owned approximately 2.30% of Epizyme worth $25,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPZM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 21,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Epizyme by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 112,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Epizyme news, Director David M. Mott purchased 28,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,983.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $32,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,149 shares of company stock valued at $249,006. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

EPZM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.63. 1,072,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,994. The stock has a market cap of $878.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.76. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Epizyme in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Epizyme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

