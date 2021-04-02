Equal (EQL) Price Up 105.6% This Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Equal token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Equal has traded 105.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Equal has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $68,739.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Equal Token Profile

Equal is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,274,650 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official website is equal.tech

Equal Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

