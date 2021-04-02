Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) will post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.33). Equillium posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Shares of EQ opened at $7.24 on Friday. Equillium has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $210.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a current ratio of 17.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,199,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equillium by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,618 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

