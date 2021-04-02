Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,983,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,179,000 after acquiring an additional 805,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Equitable by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after buying an additional 36,099 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

NYSE:EQH opened at $33.01 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

