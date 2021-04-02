Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 124.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,286 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

NYSE EQH opened at $33.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $33.69.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

