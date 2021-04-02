Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Guardant Health, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Guardant Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein anticipates that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.11) EPS.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $156.99 on Friday. Guardant Health has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $181.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.19 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,633,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $347,628.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at $947,643.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $14,783,831.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,844,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,170,914.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 973,209 shares of company stock worth $155,498,370. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

