Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will earn $11.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $14.76 EPS.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of BAMXF opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average of $84.18. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $105.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.