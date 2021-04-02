Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Capstone Turbine Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Capstone Turbine in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Capstone Turbine in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CPST opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. Capstone Turbine has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $15.28.

In related news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPST. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

