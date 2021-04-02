Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 28.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 240,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 224.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,642,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,525,000 after buying an additional 1,827,324 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,358,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,972,000 after buying an additional 161,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

