Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PVH Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PVH in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PVH’s FY2023 earnings at $8.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CL King cut shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

NYSE:PVH opened at $100.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.56. PVH has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $110.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in PVH by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

