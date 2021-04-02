Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sterling Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.04.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

STL stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $26.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after buying an additional 715,194 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Sapience Investments LLC raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 625,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 32,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 967,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after buying an additional 107,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

