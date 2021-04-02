Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 264,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,228 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Equity Commonwealth worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQC stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

