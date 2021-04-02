Eric E. Silagy Sells 4,764 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,440,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.77. 6,548,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,446,950. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $232,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

