ERn Financial LLC Acquires 5,106 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,186 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 45,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,135,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,947. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.37 and its 200 day moving average is $91.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

