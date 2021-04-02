ERn Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

ERn Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,415 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 1.5% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

BATS MTUM traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $163.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,322 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.05. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

