ERn Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

ERn Financial LLC decreased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,903 shares during the quarter. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKG traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $89.51. 3,590,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,863,476. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.28. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $28.71 and a 1-year high of $115.15.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.