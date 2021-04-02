ERn Financial LLC Sells 452 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ERn Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $4.26 on Friday, reaching $402.08. 7,001,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,426. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $245.44 and a 12 month high of $402.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $391.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.