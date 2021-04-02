Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Shares Up 2.1%

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) shot up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.44. 499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

A number of research firms have commented on ERRPF. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

