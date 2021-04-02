ESBC (ESBC) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last Week

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. ESBC has a total market cap of $634,795.74 and approximately $67,535.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,008,370 coins and its circulating supply is 26,729,036 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

