ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,407 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.59% of ESSA Pharma worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPIX. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on ESSA Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX opened at $30.07 on Friday. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,588. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

