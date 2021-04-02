Essentia (ESS) Price Up 47.9% This Week

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Essentia has a market capitalization of $19.74 million and $1.52 million worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 47.9% against the dollar. One Essentia token can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00052386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,160% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.47 or 0.00665923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00069963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00028401 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

ESS is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

