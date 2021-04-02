Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) 1-Day Volume Tops $97,824.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $32,477.77 and $97,824.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00051586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00020545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,330.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.03 or 0.00647070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00069559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028023 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,737,959 tokens. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

