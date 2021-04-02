Ethereum Classic Hits One Day Volume of $1.43 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $15.16 or 0.00025494 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and $1.43 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,101.32 or 0.03533481 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.