Ethereum Gold (ETG) Hits One Day Volume of $34.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $463,547.64 and approximately $34.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 127.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00053644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,027.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.84 or 0.00674438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070372 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028309 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

