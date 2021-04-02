Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Hits Market Cap of $462,152.29

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Meta token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $462,152.29 and approximately $4,201.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00053230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,177.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.24 or 0.00669995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028159 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

