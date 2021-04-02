EtherGem (EGEM) Price Reaches $0.0306 on Major Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 48.6% against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $596,538.75 and $2,494.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DREP (DREP) traded 1,316.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00051207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.75 or 0.00646848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00069600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00027926 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

