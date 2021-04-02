EtherGem (EGEM) Trading 42.4% Higher This Week

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 42.4% higher against the dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $582,873.81 and approximately $3,309.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00054344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 783.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.23 or 0.00678421 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00070222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028665 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

