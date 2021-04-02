ETNA Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $720,395.00 (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. ETNA Network has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $720,395.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00066133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.00286607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00092654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.04 or 0.00744664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00028924 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010016 BTC.

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,414,981 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

