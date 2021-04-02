Evedo Price Reaches $0.78 on Top Exchanges (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 53.1% against the dollar. Evedo has a total market cap of $11.24 million and approximately $25.40 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001310 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00051992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,264% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.36 or 0.00663072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00069788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00028512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

About Evedo

EVED is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,323,540 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.